Victim ID’d, man arrested in Saturday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed Saturday on the city’s east side. Police have also made an arrest in the case.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of Shibler Drive, near 30th Street and Franklin Road, at 3:37 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Police on Sunday took a man into custody in connection with the shooting.

Jerrontae Bell, 21, faces a charge of murder.

Police found 25-year-old Shermarke Gibbs suffering from a gunshot wound. According to IMPD, Gibbs was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

If considered a criminal homicide, it will mark the city’s 55th in 2018.

It was the second fatal shooting on Saturday. In the morning, a woman was shot and killed on the city’s north side. An arrest was made in that case.