INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run from Sunday morning.

23-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Sunday in the 3500 block of North Mitthoefer Road. His body was found just after 7:30 a.m.

No information has been released regarding a possible suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.