Victor Oladipo named a finalist for ‘Most Improved Player’

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo celebrates during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 116-93. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – While the Pacers’ season may be over, one of their players is receiving recognition for his performance during the 2017-2018 season.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced Victor Oladipo as a finalist for the league’s “Most Improved Player.”

Oladipo finished the season averaging more than 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and a league-leading 2.4 steals a game.

The other two finalists for the award are Houston’s Clint Capela and the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

Oladipo was acquired via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the beginning of season

The awards will be handed out June 25.