Victory Field to host historic game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The top four women’s college basketball teams will hit the court this weekend in Indianapolis, but basketball history isn’t the only sports history to be made in Indianapolis this weekend.

There is also a historic baseball match-up that will happen at Victory Field.

Saturday, the Indians’ parent club the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cincinnati Reds in Indianapolis. It is the first time in history two Major League Baseball teams will face off on Victory Field and it will likely be the biggest event the stadium hosts this year.

The first pitch for the Pirates and Reds game will be thrown at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd. That’s about 14,000 people.

Tickets sold-out in less than 24-hours back in November, when many people aren’t even thinking about baseball. That’s the fastest an event has ever sold out here since Victory field opened in 1996.

The Indians organizations said this is a great way to celebrate the 20th year at Victory Field.

“It really took a lot of planning, a lot of cooperation from a lot of people. Major league baseball, the Indianapolis Indians, and certainly the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Indianapolis Indians spokesman Jon Glesing said.

The Indians said this also shows how strong their relationship is with the Pirates. The team just signed a contract to remain with the Pirates through the year 2020.

Again, the event is sold out, but there are tickets available on sites like Stub-hub starting at about $30.

If you’re just excited about baseball in general, the Indians start their season next week and their home-opener is set for April 14th. The Indians play 72 games at home this year.

