‘Victory over Violence’ seeks to improve community, police relations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community came together Saturday hoping to improve relationships between police and people. 

The Church of Glory on Forest Manor Avenue — near East 34th and North Sherman — held its fifth annual “Victory over Violence” community day.

There was all sorts of fun for people of all ages — including free haircuts, giveaways and a bounce house!

The pastor of the church says the event is to try and bring the community together: “We’re trying to bring the hope into this community. It’s not a lost cause. We believe God will give us the strength and resources to spread the word out that there’s good and bad on both sides — officers and the community, so we’re trying to bring the good today.”

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and the north district commander stopped by the fun, too. 

