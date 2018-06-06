Video captures dramatic IFD rescue of man trapped under car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dramatic rescue Tuesday afternoon was captured on video of IFD helping a man trapped underneath a car he was repairing.

It took work from several good Samaritans and a slew of Indianapolis firefighters to free the man.

Carletta Reeves saw it all unfold and said the man was trying to help a friend jumpstart a car. And IFD said amazingly, he escaped serious injury.

For 25 tense minutes, people on the 1100 block of North Centennial Street watched in horror as firefighters worked to free a man stuck underneath a car. His feet dangled out.

It was hard to put into words for Reeves, who saw the nightmare unfold ten minutes earlier.

“He had started the car up from under and then he was trying to get out from under and as he was trying to get from under the car the car rolled forward on top of him,” Reeves described.

Reeves said she then screamed and frantically knocked on doors. People came running and bringing out any tool to try to lift the car, but nothing worked.

“I was broke up. I was broke up in the inside,” Reeves said.

While IFD was on its way, she held her composure and the trapped man’s hand.

“I was like, ‘are you okay?’ He was like, ‘yes I’m okay.’ I said, ‘are you sure?’ He said yes,” Reeves recalled, adding she thought he could die.

Around a dozen firefighters worked to raise the car. Meanwhile Reeves prayed.

“I need you Father. I need you Lord. This man, he is barely hanging on, Lord if you could just hear my cries, Lord I really need you to show up and show out for me Lord because this man he really needs your help,” Reeves said.

And then they got the repairman out.

“For them to think as fast as they did, to do what they did I commend the fire department,” said Reeves.

While we don’t know how this repairman raised the car he worked on, a local car expert said a lot of people do it incorrectly. If you are looking for tips on how to do so safely, click here.