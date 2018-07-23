Video: Car break-ins caught on camera in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officers in Johnson County are warning residents about an increase in car break-ins.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox says most of the break-ins have been reported in the Willow Lakes and Highland Park neighborhoods.

These neighborhoods are located in White River Township.

According to a sheriff’s report, 12 reports were taken on Sunday morning.

A viewer who lives in one of the neighborhoods sent News 8 video of the break-ins.

He asked News 8 not to use his name, but says it shows someone trying to break into cars during the time frame of these reports to the sheriff’s office.

Police have not confirmed if this is the same person they are looking for.

The sheriff’s office says it looks to be the same man committing the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 317-736-9155.