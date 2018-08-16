Video from police shows man roaming Noblesville neighborhood

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — City police said they are trying to identify a man caught on camera roaming on private properties.

Investigators said the man has been apparently seen in yards late a night. He was carrying some sort of basket.

The video was taken in a neighborhood just north of 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

Police said they believe the man is responsible for the theft of some yard art and various other items.

The case is approximately 2 weeks old and the total amount allegedly taken amounts to a total of $70, Lt. Bruce Barnes of Noblesville Police Department said in an email.

Anyone with information on the man was asked to call police at 317-776-6371.