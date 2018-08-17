VIDEO: Indiana’s Most Wanted August 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, News 8 highlights men and women that authorities need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the videos or the photo galleries or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

First on “Indiana’s Most Wanted” on Aug. 16, it’s been 25 years since the fatal stabbing of Carmen Van Huss. News 8’s Julian Grace followed up on the case, including problems in initial DNA collection and whether specialized DNA testing could help solve her murder.

Next, police in Indianapolis are looking for suspects in two robberies — at the Decor Furniture Store and at a CVS. And Danville police are asking for help after more than $3,700 was taken from a hardware store.

Law enforcement says doorbell cameras could take the guesswork out of getting accurate suspect descriptions.

And as students start class across the state, we look at extra steps taken to keep them safe, including bulletproof backpacks. The state handed out more than 3,200 free handheld metal detectors to schools across Indiana, but News 8 learned may districts are not using the detectors.

Finally, Indianapolis fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected arsonist seen on video running naked as a fire breaks out in a house. And August marked 20 years since someone attempted to bomb the Tippecanoe County courthouse.