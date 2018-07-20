VIDEO: Indiana’s Most Wanted July 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, News 8 highlights men and women that authorities need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the videos or the photo galleries or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

First on “Indiana’s Most Wanted” on July 19, it’s been 10 years since the fatal shooting of Chanelle Wells. News 8’s Julian Grace spoke with Wells’ father, Rev. Malachi Walker, about the investigation and the community memorial scheduled for Saturday.

Next, police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the 1988 abduction, rape and death of 8-year-old April Tinsley in Fort Wayne. News 8’s sister station WANE spoke to the girl’s mother about her reaction to the arrest and learned more about how DNA helped break the case.

And it’s been a year since authorities released a sketch of a suspect in connection with the murders of two Delphi teens. Police told News 8’s Tim McNicholas why they do not plan to release any additional evidence at this time.

Finally, a group of retired detectives is working to help Cumberland Police solve a 2015 murder.

Look through our galleries of “Indiana’s Most Wanted” and “Indiana’s most Wanted Sex Offenders.”

If your anonymous tip leads to a felony conviction, you could earn a reward.