Video: Indiana’s Most Wanted May 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WISH-TV’s Megan Sanctorum talked to neighbors in Woodruff Place after a man was robbed at gunpoint, tied up and locked inside the bathroom of a new restaurant.

And police are searching for three men in connection with a deadly fight at a gas station. You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

And two men told police they were walking on the Monon Trail when at least two people approached from behind and ordered them to the ground. One of the victims told police that he felt the muzzle of a handgun on the back of his neck.

It’s that time of year when families are hitting the highways and friendly skies for vacation. Julian Grace learned that burglars can use your time away from home as an opportunity to break in to your house.

