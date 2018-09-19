Video shows deputy using vehicle to strike man fleeing on bike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A video circulating on Facebook shows a deputy using an unmarked vehicle to stop a suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

Video posted to Facebook on Tuesday night appears to show a man on a bicycle fleeing from deputies near the intersection of Washington Street and Illinois Street downtown.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were trying to arrest 35-year-old Devan White for failure to register as a sex offender. A sheriff’s spokesperson said White took off on a bike and “hit” a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Drake Strange, who witnessed the collision and filmed the aftermath on his phone, recalled the incident differently.

“(The deputy) swerves over onto the sidewalk and straight decks him,” Strange said.

Another witness video shows the deputy drive onto the sidewalk directly in front of White.

Strange’s friend, Sydney, said she caught the incident on camera because she had already been recording a video as it happened.

“I’m not going to say I am traumatized, but I was really shaken up by it,” she said. “You don’t see stuff like that every day and it was just a lot of blood.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said White was previously convicted of child molestation.

They said he was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskanazi Hospital in stable condition. A staff member at Eskanazi said Devan White was not in their patient directory Wednesday evening.

“I feel like the situation could have been handled differently,” Strange said.

“It’s not a surprise. Black people get dealt any kind of way, all types of ways by police officers every day,” Sydney said.

A News 8 reporter asked the sheriff’s office for an interview and instead they sent a statement with a summary of the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no internal investigation regarding the incident and the employee involved is on “full duty status.”

A spokesperson said a deputy also received medical treatment after getting glass in his eyes.

“The offer who hit him was shaking,” Sydney said. “When he got out of his car, his hands were shaking.”

“That’s not how you arrest people. Period,” Strange said.

IMPD said they are handling the investigation of the crash. Their crash report states the sheriff’s employee and two witnesses told police a man on a bike hit the car.

It also states the suspect did not give a statement and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.