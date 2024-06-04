Video shows Indy teen using Jiu Jitsu to thwart and choke out car thief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A security camera video from a Jiu Jitsu gym shows a teenage coach confront a man trying to break into his car. After the man attacks the teen, the teen uses his Jiu Jitsu skills to subdue the man.

The attack happened Monday at 10th Planet Indianapolis, a martial arts school at 1202 N. Illinois St in Indianapolis. According to a Facebook post by an instructor at the gym, the 18-year-old blue belt was at the gym when he caught a man breaking into his car.

In the video you can see the teen confront the man at the front door of the gym and a scuffle ensues that continues inside the gym.

According to the Facebook post, the teen used his years of Jiu Jitsu training to minimize the strikes thrown at him, tossing the man to the ground, securing the man’s back and choking him unconscious.

Police were called after the teen subdued the man. The Facebook post says the suspect is recovering in a local hospital.

The teenager is currently a Jiu Jitsu coach at 10th Planet Indianapolis.