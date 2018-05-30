Video shows man who may have info on fatal shooting at KFC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Surveillance video from a fatal shooting earlier this month at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant shows a man who police believe may have critical information about the case.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives said they need help identifying the man.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. May 19 to the KFC at 7215 Michigan Road, near the intersection of West 71st Street and Michigan Road.

The Marion County Coroner identified 20-year-old Quiana Toussaint as the woman who died three days after being shot.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant possibly in connection with a dispute, officers at the scene said. Detectives later determined the shooting was not a random act, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or homicide detectives at 317-327-1748.