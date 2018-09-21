Video shows pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run

(NOTE: This video, which contains no audio, shows scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surveillance video shows the moment a person is hit by a car on the city’s near southeast side.

IMPD is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Prospect Street and South Sherman Drive around 2:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of a possible pedestrian struck.

The person hit was taken to an area hospital, according to Officer Michael Hewitt with IMPD Public Affairs.

Hewitt did not provide the condition of the person but said police did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

Surveillance video obtained by News 8 appears to show a man walking along the side of Sherman Drive in the direction of traffic. No sidewalk runs along that stretch of the road.

The man does not appear to see a light-colored car behind him before it slams into him, sending him airborne.