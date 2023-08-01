VIDEO: Texas Roadhouse to increase prices?

Texas Roadhouse May Increase Prices.

Texas Roadhouse’s popularity is soaring but that may not be enough to prevent another price increase.

The company just reported a 9.1% increase in sales and a 4.7% increase in customer traffic in the second quarter of 2023.

Profit margins have been a different story though as elevated costs for labor and beef have been shaving away at earnings.

An analyst recently asked if Texas Roadhouse would consider raising its prices to offset the elevated costs.

Chain CEO Jerry Morgan responded, “We will continue to monitor [beef prices]. It’s a big part of our menu. It is the cost of doing business right now. We do need to be very cautious and careful on the pricing to make sure that we are continuing to drive our value component and then deliver on the experience.”

