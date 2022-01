News

Vigo County seeks help to find 36-year-old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County sheriff is seeking help to find a 36-year-old last seen Monday night.

Joshua Thompson was last seen in southern Vigo County getting into a red four-door passenger car, said a Facebook post from Sheriff John Plasse.

Anyone with information on Thompson should call Central Dispatch at 812-462-3226