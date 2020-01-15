Vincennes University forges relationship with Chinese tech college

VINCENNES, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — Vincennes University is expanding its global reach with the signing of an articulation agreement with Nanjing Technical Vocation College in Nanjing, Jiangsu, China.

The agreement, signed this week, allows Nanjing students to pursue a baccalaureate degree in technology at VU.

“We’re excited to receive their students and begin working toward a partnership that we believe will be mutually beneficial,” said Laura Treanor, VU provost and vice president of instructional services.

The university welcomed a delegation from Nanking as part of a four-day itinerary that included a signing ceremony, tours of multiple VU campuses, and visits to historical sites.

VU says this articulation agreement is the first that the university has with China for the baccalaureate programs.

“Like VU, NTVC has significant emphasis on technical middle-skill type careers. NTVC also believes as VU does in hands-on learning,” said VU President Chuck Johnson.

The university says the partnership sets up a framework for VU that should be useful in developing further collaborations with other higher education institutions in China.