‘Visionary Leadership: Mt. Vernon’s Parker named Superintendent of the Year

FORTVILLE Ind. (The Greenfield Daily Reporter) — The Mt. Vernon Schools superintendent, Jack Parker, has been named the 2025 Superintendent of the Year for District V by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS).

As such, he’s in the running to be named the statewide Superintendent of the Year.

“I am humbled by this recognition and deeply grateful for the trust of my peers,” said Parker, who was hired to lead Mt. Vernon in January 2019.

Parker is one of a number of superintendents in District V, which encompasses Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, and Shelby counties.

Over the past five-plus years he has led the district through a period of significant enrollment growth, which has included plans to build a new elementary school and reestablish an intermediate level for fifth and sixth-grade students.

“Dr. Parker’s visionary leadership and strategic approach have been transformative for Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation,” said Michael J. Beresford, who chairs District V for the IAPSS.

“His ability to address financial challenges while fostering a positive school culture and enhancing student learning outcomes is truly remarkable,” added Beresford. “He exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding superintendent and is highly deserving of this recognition.”

Parker started his career in education as a band teacher and gradually worked his way up to administrative roles.

Prior to his role at Mt. Vernon he served as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning at Center Grove Schools, where he was also a middle school principal.

He was named District 9 Middle School Principal of the Year in both 2009 and 2013, and his school was nominated for a National Blue Ribbon during his tenure there.

Parker’s first administrative role was as Associate Director of the Indiana Principal Leadership Academy. He’s also taught master’s courses in curriculum and school improvement as an adjunct professor at the University of Indianapolis.

The seasoned administrator continues to focus on not only his school district, but on mentoring fellow superintendents at other corporations.

He is a facilitator for the Educators Preparing Inspired Change (EPIC) Superintendent Academy, from which he graduated, and is actively involved in the IAPSS Executive Coaching program, mentoring fellow superintendents. He’s also a mentor in the IAPSS Inspiring Superintendent’s Academy.

Parker was nominated for his recent Superintendent of the Year honor by two fellow school superintendents, Laura Hammack at Beech Grove City Schools and Todd Hitchcock at Shelby Eastern Schools.

“Jack is an incredible leader and has done so much great work at Mt. Vernon,” said Hammack.

“He is very engaged with IAPSS activities and has frequently served as a mentor for aspiring superintendents. He is incredibly willing to engage with colleagues to help advance their capacity,” she said, adding that Parker was instrumental in walking her through a strategic planning process at Mt. Vernon that is now in effect at Beech Grove schools.

Hitchcock also had high praise for Parker’s success as a superintendent.

“Jack seems to be out in front of everything. He and his team are always a step ahead of the curve,” he said. “As a district with growing pains, Mt. Vernon seems to be in excellent hands as they are guided through and over each obstacle that appears in their way.”

Mt. Vernon’s director of community relations, Maria Bond, called Parker a servant-based leader who puts people first.

“Dr. Parker has supported teacher development by sending teachers annually to the Professional Learning Communities at Work conference, fostering professional growth and collaboration. In addition to focusing on staff development, Dr. Parker has led gratitude activities to support and cultivate a positive culture,” she shared in a press release.

“These efforts include the leadership team delivering personal specialty coffee to staff, hosting ice cream socials, cooking picnic-style meals, hosting Olympic-themed team-building activities, co-hosting a large staff appreciation event with the Mt. Vernon Education Foundation, and providing appreciation postcards for administrators to recognize their staff.”

At the community level Parker has been part of the ongoing effort to establish the Hancock County Career Center, scheduled to open in 2026, which will expand career and technical training opportunities for students.

Despite his long list of accolades as an administrator, Parker said he’s still a teacher at heart. “My mission is to help others grow, and in turn grow with them,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The Greenfield Daily Reporter.