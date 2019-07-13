Visitation, funeral for Eva Kor is this weekend ahead of public memorials

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The visitation and funeral service for Holocaust survivor Eva Kor will be held this weekend.

Two public memorial services are also scheduled for August.

Kor died on the 4th of July while on her most recent trip back to Auschwitz.

DeBaun Funeral Home located at 85 E. Springhill Dr. in Terre Haute is in charge of funeral arrangements.

The visitation will be held July 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 14 followed by interment at Highland Lawn Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

The first memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at Indiana State University Tilson Music Hall, 200 N. 7th St., Terre Haute.

A second memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Butler University in Clowes Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, Ind.

Due to limited seating, the family encourages the public to attend one of the two memorial services instead of the funeral. This will allow the funeral home to comfortably accommodate family and close friends during this particular time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the CANDLES Eva Kor Legacy Education Fund and/or the WFYI/Ted Green Films “Eva” Education Program:

https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org/contribute/how-to-give.html

https://www.thestoryofeva.com/education/student-impact/