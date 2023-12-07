Vocal Powerhouse trio ‘T.3’ coming to Feinstein

Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan, and Brendan Jacob Smith, the talented voices behind the vocal group T.3, bring a wealth of musical theater experience to their captivating performances.

With credits in acclaimed productions like School of Rock, Waitress, and Kimberly Akimbo, their stage presence and vocal prowess shine through.

However, it’s their digital presence that truly sets them apart as the #tiktoktenors, gaining widespread popularity across social media platforms.

Their covers of Disney, Broadway, and Pop songs have struck a chord with audiences, amassing an impressive 20 million views since they burst onto the scene with their viral rendition of “Into the Unknown” from Disney’s Frozen 2, solidifying their status as rising stars in the world of online music.