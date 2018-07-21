Volleyball tournament to benefit Noblesville shooting victim Ella Whistler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been almost two months since the school shooting in Noblesville, and this weekend, Hoosiers will have the chance to help the student who continues to recover.

Katelyn Storms with Academy Volleyball Club dropped by our studios to discuss the tournament and how Ella Whistler is a fan of the sport herself.

Money being raised form the tournament will go directly to the Whistler family, with 74 teams already registered to play from around the state.

The tournament will continue Sunday at Academy Volleyball on 6635 East 30th Street.

