Volunteers fix mural vandalized on side of oldest Indiana gay bar

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A mural vandalized this month in Muncie is fixed thanks to volunteers working this week.

The mural has significance to the community because volunteers said it’s on the side of the oldest operating gay bar in the state of Indiana.

The mural is a tribute to the victims from the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Its an abstract mural and it can mean something different to each person. The people News 8 talked to said it’s about acceptance.

So when some vandals went around wreaking havoc on businesses earlier this month, they also stained this mural.

Volunteers said they don’t believe it was a hate crime.

But they came out to help fix it to ensure the meaning and design is what it was intended to be.

“Just another way to brighten things and make people feel welcome here in Muncie and let newcomers know there are creative people who want to do cool fun things for the community,” said Jannell Summers, a Muncie artist volunteering on Thursday.

These volunteers say the work is done now, but the work on bringing positivity is far from over. Summers said this mural is an emblem of that.