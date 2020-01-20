Volunteers put together survival kits for homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers at Kennedy King Park helped pack 1,000 survival kits for the homeless filled with food, water and hygiene products Monday as a part of Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Indianapolis Colts players were among volunteers with the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative in honor of King.

“The whole focus of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative is on the teachings of Robert Kennedy and the teachings of Martin Luther King,” said Lena Hackett, managing partner of Kennedy King Memorial Initiative. “Both of those gentleman were huge advocates for taking care of the least of us and being able to, if you see an injustice, speak out and do something.”

Hackett said the overall goal is to try to get homeless people into their office and help them live a better and more stable life.

The day King was assassinated, April 4, 1968, Robert Kennedy was in Indianapolis and scheduled to speak where Kennedy King Park now stands. He spoke to the crowd gathered there, informed them of King’s death and is credited with helping Indianapolis from erupting into violence, as other cities across the nation did that night, according to the initiative’s website.