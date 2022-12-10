News

Vote for your favorite Christmas Tree at Ronald McDonald House

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can vote for your favorite decorated Christmas tree at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

The annual Deck the Halls Tree Decorating Competition is happening now through Dec. 15.

You can vote for your favorite tree here.

“This is the first time the competition will be held in person since 2019,” explained Stacy Clark, director of development at RMHCCIN. “The trees not only brighten the halls of the House, but most importantly, the spirits of their guest families.”

The tree with the most votes will win the competition and the Golden House Trophy. Last year, the winners was Indiana Members Credit Union.

Clark said you can cast your vote by donating. “We ask you donate $5 minimum and $1 equals one vote.”

All the funds raised support the mission of RMHCCIN.

The winner will be announced on social media Dec. 16.

