VOTE: Who is the WNBA Rookie of the Year?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WNBA season is winding down and we want to know, who do you pick as the WNBA Rookie of the Year?

While many rookies are having outstanding seasons, the focus has narrowed on two who are the favorites to take the title.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is averaging 18 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 8.1 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game and is shooting 33% from behind the 3-point line.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky is averaging 13.3 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game and is shooting 18.2% from behind the 3-point line.

Clark averages 35 minutes per game, Reese averages 32.4.

Clark’s Fever are 15-16 and currently sit in the 7th playoff position, Reese’s Sky are 11- 19 and are 8th in the playoff race.

The Fever and Sky face-off tonight in Chicago.

So who ya got?