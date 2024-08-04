VP Harris set to close in on running mate, meet with finalists Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

(CNN) — As Kamala Harris closes in on her selection of a running mate this weekend, a renewed focus is being placed on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, people familiar with the search told CNN, even as the vice president continues to weigh whether Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro or Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly would help deliver a victory in their battleground states.

Harris is conducting face-to-face interviews with the final contenders, two sources said, with Walz poised to meet with her on Sunday. She will also interview Shapiro and Kelly on Sunday, according to a source familiar.

In the final days of the accelerated vice presidential search, after teams of lawyers finished their exhaustive vetting work and preliminary interviews with contenders, Harris was most concerned with what one senior Democrat close to the process described as three Cs: “competence, chemistry and core values.”

Harris was weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and a small circle of confidants. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, along with Harris’ brother-in-law Tony West, were central advisers throughout the process. West served as a top lieutenant to Holder at the Department of Justice in the Obama administration.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly were also said to still be under consideration, people familiar with the process said, with Harris intent on not making her final decision known this weekend or too far in advance of her Tuesday night rally with her running mate in Philadelphia.

Harris was expected to meet with her vetting team Saturday for a series of in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to a source familiar with the process. Each briefing was expected to last about 60 to 90 minutes.

According to multiple sources, the presentations Saturday were expected to reduce the number of candidates whom Harris would invite for final interviews Sunday.

Harris’ top consideration is electability, sources familiar with her thinking told CNN.

“She will be looking at what does a person bring to a ticket? Will it help in battleground states? And will it balance out the ticket?” one source said.

“And she will ask questions. She will press and press — which is her (modus operandi).”

CNN’s Aaron Pellish contributed to this report.

This story and headline have been updated.