VP Kamala Harris delivers keynote for Delta Sigma Theta Social Action Luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick stop in Indianapolis Thursday for the Delta Sigma Theta convention.

Sorority representatives say having Vice President Harris’ support is vital to the centuries worth of social action work.

Vice President Harris spoke to a private audience of about seven thousand at the Social Action Luncheon. Although Harris is a member of another sorority –Alpha Kappa Alpha– representatives say they are proud to have their Divine Nine sister stand with them.

Delta Sigma Theta’s crimson and cream for the first time has taken over Indianapolis. Welcoming 20,000 and marking the occasion with a powerful figure on the roster.

“I ask that you all please welcome the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris,” said National President Elsie Cooke Holmes.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is one of the oldest and largest historically Black-founded sororities. Since its founding in 1913, political activism, and social justice have been key pillars.

Sorority member Michell Sanders said, “Kamala Harris is here, so this is very exciting, very excited to be amongst my sorority sisters.”

Sorority representatives say this 56th convention centers on the sororities’ legislative priorities. Touching on topics like voter rights and suppression laws.

“Being clear-eyed about the moment we are in and the challenges we face,” said Harris during her speech. “We can see right now in our country so many of our hard-one freedoms are under full-on attack.”

Serving as keynote speaker Vice President Kamala Harris shared that mission with her message. In part, sharing further thoughts on Indiana’s handling of issues centered around medical access for seniors, expectant mothers, water quality, and higher education.

“Having the courage and conviction to confront the challenges we face. Confront them, head-on and deal with him. So let’s consider the moment that we are presently in,” Harris said.

Sanders couldn’t make the in-person luncheon but watched the stream.

“She spoke very well, and very eloquently about our organization. There are a lot of platforms that I personally can relate to,” she said.

Harris closed out her speech by reminding sorors there’s still more work to do.

“So Delta Sigma Theta. Let us fight,” she said.

The sorority also welcomes its newest class of honorary members. Including Tamika Catchings and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.