VP Pence returning to Indiana, to make 2 stops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Vice President of the United States is headed back to Indiana.

Vice President Pence will be making two stops in the Hoosier state this week.

According to a social media post from Pence’s office, he will be in Fort Wayne on Thursday and then will make another stop in Indiana on Friday, although his office didn’t specify what city.

This Week for @Mike_Pence:

Monday: Bangor, ME & Middletown, PA

Tuesday: WH Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

Wed: Portsmouth, NH & Cincinnati, OH

Thursday: Pontiac, MI & Fort Wayne, IN

Friday: Early Voting in Indiana & Pittsburgh

Saturday: Tallahassee, FL & Jacksonville, FL — Katie Miller (@VPComDir) October 19, 2020

Pence’s stop in Indiana will come with less than two weeks until the Nov. 3 election.