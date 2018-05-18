VP Pence speaks about Texas school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) – Vice President Mike Pence on Friday used an America First Policies event to talk about the school shooting in the Houston area that killed 10 people.

“Today and the days ahead we will continue to earnestly pray” for the victims of shooting and the Santa Fe, Texas, community, Pence said.

The vice president said no child or teacher should feel unsafe in school. He said officials must take action to make a difference. He said President Donald Trump took action to make schools and communities safe when he signed the STOP School Violence Act earlier this year. It added $2 billion for school safety.

Pence said the Trump administration also has called on states to give law enforcement the ability to stop school shootings before they happen.

“We will not rest, we will not relent” until we rid evil to make schools safe again, Pence said to the crowd.

Pence was to discuss tax policy during the event at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young also was attending.

The 3:30 p.m. speech was delayed as the vice president visited Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where practice is underway in advance of Saturday’s Indianapolis 500 qualifications.

Vice President Mike Pence (second from right) on May 18, 2018, visits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Fast Friday practice for the Indianapolis 500. (Deandra Taylor/WISH Photo)

Pence surprised race organizers and fans with an impromptu stroll through Gasoline Alley and toward pit lane. He spent about an hour at his home track.

He was scheduled to take a photo with this year’s pace car, but after revving it up and watching part of practice from the first-turn suites, Pence decided to walk through Gasoline Alley.

Pence visited two teams, Dale Coyne Racing and Andretti Autosport, before walking to the historic 2.5-mile oval. He was greeted by cheering fans and waved to the crowd several times.

Pence, who has attended more than 30 Indianapolis 500s, left the track in his motorcade to more cheering fans.

Before going downtown, the former governor of Indiana also visited Stout Army Air Base.

