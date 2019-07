INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to talk in Indianapolis on Friday.

Indiana’s former governor will speak at a “Tax Cuts to Put America First” event at the downtown Marriott at 350 Maryland Street at 3:30 p.m.

Pence is a guest of America First Policies and will close the event.

Speakers will discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

