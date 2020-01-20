VU completes resource center renovation

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has officially completed an $8 million renovation of its Curtis G. Shake Learning Resource Center. The university will tomorrow host an open house and rededication to commemorate the improved student hub.

Dr. Laura Treanor, VU Provost and Vice President of Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty, and Director of Architectural Services and Facilities Andrew Young will each make remarks at the ceremony.

The Resource Center houses several support departments, including the Center for Teaching and Learning, Counseling Center, Office of Diverse Abilities and Accommodations, Knowledge Market, Shake Library and the Student Success Center and Testing Center.

The center now offers group and individual study spaces. Moveable furniture, laptop chairs, computer stations and charging ports were also part of the update.

A coffee shop and patio have also been added to the center.

“We’re hoping we’ve created a one-stop shop for students for many services,” said Rick Kribs, VU Assistant Provost for Curriculum and Instruction. “From a user perspective, it has a lot of services organized together.”