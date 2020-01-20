News

VU completes resource center renovation

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has officially completed an $8 million renovation of its Curtis G. Shake Learning Resource Center. The university will tomorrow host an open house and rededication to commemorate the improved student hub.

Dr. Laura Treanor, VU Provost and Vice President of Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty, and Director of Architectural Services and Facilities Andrew Young will each make remarks at the ceremony. 

The Resource Center houses several support departments, including the Center for Teaching and Learning, Counseling Center, Office of Diverse Abilities and Accommodations, Knowledge Market, Shake Library and the Student Success Center and Testing Center.

The center now offers group and individual study spaces. Moveable furniture, laptop chairs, computer stations and charging ports were also part of the update. 

A coffee shop and patio have also been added to the center. 

 “We’re hoping we’ve created a one-stop shop for students for many services,” said Rick Kribs, VU Assistant Provost for Curriculum and Instruction. “From a user perspective, it has a lot of services organized together.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

by: Amir Vera and Rafael Romo, CNN /

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has officially completed an $8 million renovation of its Curtis G. Shake Learning Resource Center. The university will tomorrow host an open house and rededication to commemorate the improved student hub.

Dr. Laura Treanor, VU Provost and Vice President of Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty, and Director of Architectural Services and Facilities Andrew Young will each make remarks at the ceremony. 

The Resource Center houses several support departments, including the Center for Teaching and Learning, Counseling Center, Office of Diverse Abilities and Accommodations, Knowledge Market, Shake Library and the Student Success Center and Testing Center.

The center now offers group and individual study spaces. Moveable furniture, laptop chairs, computer stations and charging ports were also part of the update. 

A coffee shop and patio have also been added to the center. 

 “We’re hoping we’ve created a one-stop shop for students for many services,” said Rick Kribs, VU Assistant Provost for Curriculum and Instruction. “From a user perspective, it has a lot of services organized together.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Puerto Ricans want governor to resign after Hurricane Maria supplies found in warehouse

Top Video /

Weed may not ease sleep problems, especially for regular users, studies say

News /

Donations allow family to renovate home for girl in wheelchair

News /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.