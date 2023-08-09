Waitlisted for Taylor Swift? There’s still a chance

Indianapolis (WISH) – Didn’t get a presale code? All hope is not lost, but odds aren’t great.

Ticketmaster has noted the Eras Tour unprecedented popularity, proven by the disaster of a day the online ticket seller had during the first Verified Fan Onsale last November. It was the largest registration ever with 3.5 million people registering for the sale. On sale day, there were website crashes, fans not able to checkout, etc. Moving forward many tours later, it seems those kinks are worked out and millions of fans play the lottery for even a shot at buying tickets.

Fast forward to today, Indianapolis Eras Tour hopefuls began receiving codes Tuesday for the Verified Fans Sale beginning Friday, August 11th for the Indianapolis shows. There will be three separate sales for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows. The sales will be 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.

Ticketmaster says by verifying fans and limiting the number of ticket purchases, it keeps the bots away and provides more true fans the opportunity to get their hands on more affordable tickets. It’s not known how much the tickets for the Indianapolis concert will be, but historically tickets have ranged between $49 and $499 dollars with VIP packages available up to $899. Resale prices have been reported to start in the hundreds and reach tens of thousands of dollars.

According to Lucas Oil Stadium, the seating capacity can be expanded to fit up to 70,000 people. However, it’s not known how the Eras Tour set and design may make that impossible. But, for hypothetical purposes, let’s use the example that 70,000 seats are filled three times during Swift’s Indy visit. That’s 210,000 tickets max. Marion County’s population alone is nearly 1,000,000. And it’s proven that people travel from all around the world to witness the concert phenomenon. Again, 3.5 million people registered for Swift’s first stops.

For those who are now on a waitlist there’s still a chance you could make into Friday’s Verified Fans Onsale. For example, verified fans are only allowed to buy up to four tickets and it’s possible not everyone will. Another possibility is as the more affordable tickets fly off the shelves, purchasers might bale when only higher-priced tickets remain. That means as the sale moves on, Ticketmaster could invite more to join the sale. The waitlist emails say those selected to leave waitlist will receive a text with an access code and a link to join the ticket queue. According to Ticketmaster this still does not guarantee a ticket. Tickets are first come, first served for everyone invited into the sale. But, it does mean that those waitlisted should be watching for invitations Friday.

Local economists say the Eras Tour will bring in roughly $100,000,000 for the Indianapolis-area over the span of the three concerts.