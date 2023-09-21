Walk to Defeat ALS returns to downtown Indianapolis this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ALS Association will host the Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Celebration Park.

This family-friendly community event is open to all ages to help raise awareness for ALS, honor those currently living with it, and remember the lives and legacies of those who were lost to this devastating disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease. It gradually robs those affected of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe.

Doctors say there are approximately 5,000 new cases that are diagnosed each year in the United States. Typically, most patients only have two to five years to live after their diagnosis. This terminal disease has no known cause or cure.

Kristi Marsili, The ASL Association’s managing director of development, joined me in the Daybreak studio to preview this weekend’s event.

“Indiana is uniquely positioned to make a huge impact on the ALS community with the in-person walk in Indianapolis and fundraisers statewide with Walk Your Way events to take the extra steps needed to reach our goal of $250,000 for the 2023 Walk to Defeat ALS,” said Kristi Marsili, Managing Director of Development for The ALS Association. “This is a new approach to Walk to Defeat ALS fundraising in Indiana this year, and we are hoping everyone will find a way to participate no matter where they live.”

So far, there are 70 walk teams registered to participate in the 2023 Walk to Defeat ALS Indiana.

Marsili says the organization expects close to 600 participants to attend this weekend’s event. The money raised from the different walks to defeat ALS helps to support national and global research initiatives to find treatments and a cure for this fatal disease. Donations also support state and national advocacy efforts to secure the rights of those affected by ALS.

The organization adds this weekend’s donations will directly support local care services and programs for people living with ALS and their families in Indiana, which are provided to them for free by The ALS Association.

“As an organization, we will do whatever it takes. It costs people living with ALS more than $250,000 a year just to get the equipment and care they need, not including medications,” says Liz Krisanda, Territory Executive for The ALS Association, “The ALS Association is committed to making ALS a livable disease for everyone, everywhere, until we find a cure.”

If you would like to support The ALS Association in the fight against ALS or if you would like to register for the Walk to Defeat ALS Indiana, click here.