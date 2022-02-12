News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Carroll Stadium on Oct. 1

The 2022 Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Oct. 1. (Provided Photo/Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Carroll Stadium for a second year in a row.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 1.

It is the world’s largest event event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter says the organization met its goal of raising $800,000 last year, the 14th-highest total out of more than 600 walks across the country.

Every registered participant will receive a ticket to the Indy Eleven game or Oct. 1 or Oct. 8.

Registration is now open on the organization’s website.