‘Walker Independence” star Lawrence Kao on his character Kai’s story, dancing career, more

Lawrence Kao is the solo Chinese American lead in the CW period piece drama “Walker Independence.”

But everything is not as it seems with his character, “Kai,” who moved to Independence to start a new life.

The actor joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to take us into the life of his mysterious character, discuss his dancing career, his other projects and more.

“Walker Independence” airs on The CW on Thursday at 9 p.m.