INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about the economic toll of Hurricane Milton and what Walmart is doing for people with pets.

Hurricane Milton damage could hit $175 billion

Hurricane Milton could cause damage of more than $50 billion, with the potential to leave behind devastation approaching $175 billion or more in a worst-case scenario.

Analysts at Jeffries says that would be on top of the carnage already left behind by Hurricane Helene, posing a potential record-breaking path of wreckage.

Wells Fargo noted that the “market seems to be factoring in” a loss of over $50 billion.

Airlines accused of Milton price gouging

As Milton closes in, carriers, including United Airlines, are being accused of price gouging flights headed out of Florida airports before they shut down.

Screenshots on X show United flights from Tampa to St. Louis on Tuesday ranging from $1,100 to $2,500 a seat!

In a press briefing, President Biden warned carriers not to overcharge passengers trying to flee the hurricane for safety.

Delta is among carriers saying it imposed a fare cap, and many others including American, announced they would waive fees.

Walmart opening more pet services centers

Walmart is opening five more pet services centers over the next month.

However, it shuttered all of its health clinics for people, after saying it couldn’t make the finances work.

The centers will offer routine vet care, such as wellness exams, vaccines and minor medical services, and grooming for cats and dogs. Right now, there are no centers planned for Indiana.

On Oct. 18, Walmart will launch Walmart+ benefit with Pawp, an online pet care service that will give Walmart+ members free, 24/7 access to Pawp’s team of veterinary professionals with unlimited $0 visits via text or video.

Cost of fall favorite proving too spicy for some

Starbucks put Pumpkin Spice on the map– but is your favorite fall drink just too much of a pricey luxury?

Just over half of customers surveyed by Technomic say it’s too expensive.

Researchers say Starbucks customers tend to have higher incomes than patrons at other coffee chains that ranked better in affordability. Starbucks was outranked by Peet’s Coffee, Dunkin, and Tim Hortons.

The juice is loose for Halloween costume popularity

Google is giving some insight into this year’s top-searched halloween costumes.

Beetlejuice characters are popular especially “shrunken head bob”.

Breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn is a top costume search this year, with people looking to emulate her also searching for “green and yellow tracksuit” and “green track pants.”

Red from “Descendants” is the top kids’ costume.