Wanted Clarksville man leads police on car, foot chase

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted Clarksville man was arrested Monday after police say he led officers on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot.

Police attempted to pull over a black 2010 Ford Fusion for speeding on State Road 135 near 135 Dutch Creek Road around 11:20 a.m.

Officers say 41-year-old Anthony Arnold initially pulled into a driveway before taking off and going back to the highway.

Police pursued Arnold, which continued south on State Road 135 before turning into Liberty Church Road and South Palmyra Road. As the pursuit approached Strickland Road, Arnold exited the car and ran away, crossing the Blue River before being arrested.

Before Arnold was in police custody, officers learned he was wanted out of Clark County for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, burglary, and possession of methamphetamine.

Arnold was taken to Washington County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, along with the Clark County charges.