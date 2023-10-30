Wanted man arrested after nearly 4-hour standoff with Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted Columbus man was arrested Saturday evening after a nearly four-hour standoff with police at his home.

At 5:30 p.m., Columbus Police Department officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Randy Wilson at his home in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue. Police said in a release Monday that Wilson was wanted on an Indiana Parole Warrant for Criminal Confinement.

As officers approached the home, they heard a male’s voice could smell marijuana. When a woman, identified as 44-year-old Heather Clarkson, opened the door, the smell became stronger.

SWAT was called due to Wilson’s lengthy criminal history to attempt to get Wilson to exit the home. Shortly after 9 p.m., Wilson walked out of the front door and surrendered to officers.

Wilson was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and taken to Bartholomew County Jail, where he was remanded for the Indiana Parole Warrant.