Wanted suspect arrested after standoff in Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wanted man involved in a domestic dispute early Monday morning was arrested after a standoff with police at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne.

According to a release, a female reported to 911 through text a domestic dispute between her and a man, identified as 26-year-old Tavon Underwood.

Dispatch and officers worked to learn the exact location of the female who was requesting police assistance inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Officers located the apartment and were able to get the female and a child who was also inside the apartment out safely.

Investigators learned the female was being held inside the apartment against her will by Underwood.

Officers confirmed Underwood was still inside the apartment with other adults. The adults inside the apartment got out without incident, but Underwood remained inside.

Police say Underwood had an outstanding warrant from an unrelated criminal investigation.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit responded to the scene to assist Underwood after he failed to comply with commands to exit the apartment.

Shortly after their arrival, at 7:35 a.m., Underwood was taken into custody without incident. Underwood was arrested for his active warrant relating to violation of hope probation, possession of a narcotic drug, and a new criminal charge of criminal confinement, level 6 felony.