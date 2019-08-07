Warm afternoon with possible storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to the upper 80s with a mainly sunny sky. There could be an isolated storm this afternoon. Most of the area should stay dry.

Wednesday night, mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday hold a decent chance of a few scattered storms developing. We’ll start off dry through the morning hours with temperatures warming through the mid-80s during the afternoon. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon with some turning severe.

There is a slight risk of severe storms from Indy and points east while the rest of central Indiana is under a marginal risk. Main threats with the storms will be damaging winds and large hail. Showers and storms will wrap up before midnight.

Friday will be a very comfortable day with highs in the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky. The nice and comfortable weather will continue through the weekend with highs slowly warming to the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Next chance of storms arrives early next week with highs in the mid-80s.