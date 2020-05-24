Warm and humid with daily storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer heat has returned to central Indiana. Several rounds of storms are in play over the next several days.

Sunday:

High pressure over the eastern half of the country is helping to pump in warm and humid air into the Midwest. Expect highs to hit the middle 80s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy conditions for the first half of the day.

A few isolated storms will be possible with the peak heating of the afternoon. Storms should stay below severe limits, but could provide heavy downpours and some isolated flooding issues in some areas.

Sunday Night:

Rain chances will subside. We’re left with partly cloudy conditions and muggy temps. Lows fall to around 70° overnight.

Memorial Day:

Warm and humid conditions continue. We may see better coverage in terms of rain and storm chances for the early to late afternoon hours, but again, not everyone will see rain.

Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

8-Day Forecast:

Unsettled pattern continues for the majority of the work week. Expect highs to hit the mid 80s through Thursday, with daily afternoon storm chances. More stable air mass settles in starting Friday, bringing temperatures and rain chances down heading into next weekend.