Warm end to the week

A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60s with clear skies. Should be another seasonal day with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine and low humidity. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 60s. Nice end to the week with highs in the mid 80s with sunshine and low humidity.

Rain chances return this weekend with isolated rain chances during the afternoon Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Better chance for rain on Sunday especially during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Much of next week looks hot with daily rain chances in the mix as well! Highs on Monday will top out in the mid 80s. We’re nearing the lower 90s through the middle half of the week with drier air working its way in by Thursday.