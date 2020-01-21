Warmer day; Wintry mix to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few flurries Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s. Snow showers will exit early on this morning with clouds breaking through the afternoon. Expect to see partly to mainly sunny skies! Highs will also warm through the day getting closer to the seasonal high with most in the lower 30s.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday highs will continue to warm! Most spots will warm to the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Our next weather maker will arrive midday Thursday with highs soaring to the lower 40s. We’ll increase our chance of a wintry mix through the afternoon and evening. A wintry mix will continue all day Friday with highs in the lower 40s. Colder air will move in late Friday and Saturday transitioning the light mix to a few flurries early Saturday morning. Sunday for now looks quiet and cold with highs in the upper 30s. It should be a quiet start to the week with highs in the lower 40s.