Warmer weather headed into the forecast

TONIGHT

Enjoy a serene night with partly cloudy skies, transitioning to mostly clear as the night progresses. With a low around the mid-40s, it’s a crisp end to the weekend. The winds will be gentle, calming after midnight.

TOMORROW

The week begins brilliantly with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are set to climb to near 80 degrees, making it a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors. Winds will remain light, turning west-southwest in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Clear skies continue, and with light south winds, the night cools to a comfortable low around the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine dominates, driving temperatures up to the mid-80s. It’s a beautiful day, albeit a bit warmer, with light southwest breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The sky remains mostly clear, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. The southeast wind will be gentle, ensuring a peaceful night.

WEDNESDAY

A stellar day with sunny skies and temperatures flirting with the upper 80s. The calm morning will give way to a light south-southeast breeze in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear conditions persist, with lows in the low 60s. It’s another tranquil night with light southeast winds.

THURSDAY

Anticipate another sunny and warm day with highs pushing near 90 degrees. The breeze will be mild, making it feel like a true summer day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 2 AM as the weather begins to shift. Lows will be around the mid-60s.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week progresses from clear and quiet conditions to warmer and slightly more unsettled weather. As we approach the weekend, all eyes are on the tropical developments in the Gulf, potentially influencing our weather with rainfall by Friday. High school football games might see some disruptions, but the outlook for Sunday’s Colts game is more optimistic, potentially under sunny skies with the stadium roof open.