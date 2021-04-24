News

Warming trend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain should come to an end Saturday evening with temperatures holding in the upper 40s to lower 50s as we approach midnight. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Sunday will be a bright and comfortable day with highs warming to the lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the first half of the workweek as a warm front lifts northward ushering in warmer air through the first half of the workweek.

Highs Monday will top out in the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Tuesday, winds will begin to pick up from the south with gusts exceeding from 35-40 mph. Highs will boost to the upper 70s if not the lower 80s.

A cold front will swing through the state midweek and increase shower and storm chances through the remainder of the workweek; highs will cool to the mid 70s.

Showers and storms will stick around through the day Thursday with highs trending closer to seasonal, in the mid to upper 60s.

By the end of the week, highs will cool to the lower 60s with spotty shower chances.

Highs will make a quick rebound for next weekend, in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 with sunshine.