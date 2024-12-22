Warming trend continues through Christmas week

TONIGHT

Tonight will remain calm and seasonably chilly as high pressure slowly shifts eastward, allowing southerly flow to develop across central Indiana. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows dipping to the upper 20s. Winds from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph will help maintain the steady warmth overnight.

TOMORROW

A weak system approaching from the west will bring increasing cloud cover and a chance for rain during the afternoon hours. While the rain won’t be heavy, it may dampen the evening commute in some areas. Highs will rise into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Scattered light rain showers will taper off before midnight, but clouds will linger. Overnight lows will settle into the mid-30s as winds shift slightly to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog is possible where the ground remains damp, so be cautious during the early morning hours.

TUESDAY

The day will feature another mix of clouds and a slight chance for light rain by the afternoon, though much of the day may remain dry. Highs will edge into the low 40s, with light and variable winds. It’s an ideal day for any last-minute holiday errands.

CHRISTMAS EVE

A better chance for rain arrives as a more organized system develops to our west. Expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds will persist.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Expect a wet holiday with a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Highs will climb to the upper 40s under overcast skies. Winds will remain light from the southeast.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain will persist, mainly before midnight. Clouds will remain overnight with lows around 41. Southeast winds will stay light.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy skies continue, with highs in the low 50s. A 20 percent chance of rain develops later in the day as a new system begins to approach.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds thicken overnight, with rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows will remain mild, around the mid-40s. East-southeast winds will persist at 5 to 10 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

A steady warming trend will continue this week, with highs starting in the low 40s Monday and peaking in the low 50s by Thursday. Rain chances will remain consistent, especially in the afternoons and evenings Monday through Christmas Day. While the week starts chilly with lows in the 20s, nighttime temperatures will gradually warm into the 40s by midweek. Expect a mild and damp holiday season with little risk of snow.