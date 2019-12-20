Warming up this weekend and next week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20s! Still a heavy jacket-type of day with highs in upper 30s! Lots of sunshine today with a few clouds. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

This weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures! Area of high pressure will keep us dry and quiet for the weekend! Highs will warm to the lower to mid 40s through Sunday!

Christmas week will be a quiet one to start. Highs will steadily warm to the upper 40s to near 50° with lots of sunshine! Christmas will be a dry one with most if not all of the snow gone from melting. Highs will break into the lower 50s.

Next chance for rain will arrive by the end of the week.