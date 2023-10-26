Warmth fades by Friday night

TODAY

Thursday will still feature plenty of clouds outside but rain will continue to be very light and scattered in nature. Compared to yesterday it will likely be slightly drier but another raindrop or two isn’t out of the question. Everyone will be breezy with winds peaking at 15 MPH out of the south. High temperatures still warm in the mid 70s similar to our Wednesday .

TONIGHT

Thursday night continues our mild trend with mid 60s around by the coldest part of night. This might be just enough to break a record for warmest low temperature ever recorded on October 27th in Indianapolis if it occurs. Winds still breezy out of the south at around 10 MPH and skies remain mostly cloudy. Showers start to sneak back into the forecast in the early evening hours but become more common Friday night.

FRIDAY

Friday we’re in for another mostly cloudy day with rain changing slightly compared to the prior two days. Friday rain chances are more common in the southern half of the state compared to the north. We could even see some heavier spots of rain at time but storms still look unlikely. Showers most common in the afternoon hours down south with mostly cloudy skies once again overhead all over Indiana. Temperatures hit the mid 70s again despite the clouds thanks to wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday night we’re in for rain chances to increase. Temperatures slightly cool by the morning hours compared to the warmth we’ve had the last few mornings with a low in the mid 50s. Wind shifting from out of the south to out of the north at 5-10 MPH. This will cool us down and start our decent to cold conditions next week.

8 DAY

Temperatures by the weekend will be cooling down with a hard frost and cold days expected around Halloween. Showers are most likely Saturday afternoon to Monday morning. This rain will help us stay away from drought conditions. All the rain we’ve had in the last week or so has helped fade away drought conditions that were in the state for much of the last few months.

Next week rain slows down and skies clear out. This will help us get cold enough for 40 degree high temperatures and 20 degree low temperatures. This will be the coldest we’ve been since early spring of this year. If current models are somewhat accurate, temperatures for trick or treating halloween will hover around the 40 degree mark.