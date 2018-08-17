Warren Central High School prepares to kick off football season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – High school football season gets underway Friday night!

Schools preparing for their season opener has already begun.

One of those schools looking forward to watching matchups on the gridiron is Warren Central High School.

News 8’s Brittany Lewis stopped by as students were more than a little excited for their season-opening game with Center Grove.

The Zone 8 makes its return Friday night with 21 highlights of high school football from around the state.

